Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.43 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $15.41 or 0.00079931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $269.85 million and $3.43 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

