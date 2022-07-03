Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.49 or 0.00080347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $271.25 million and $5.79 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00278247 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00070417 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

