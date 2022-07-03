BitWhite Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $34,422.38 and approximately $55,633.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitWhite has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

