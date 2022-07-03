BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Down 47.1% in June

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 50.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 3,696.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 952,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 59,939 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 214,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

About BlackRock Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.