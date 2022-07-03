Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Cap Hits $15.31 Million

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

