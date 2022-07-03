Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $138.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

