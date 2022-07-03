Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

