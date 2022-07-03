Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASA. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASA opened at $14.93 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

