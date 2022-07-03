Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $765,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 222,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $29.83 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59.

