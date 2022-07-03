Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XBOC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XBOC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000.

XBOC opened at $22.65 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

