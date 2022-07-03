Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 744 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June makes up approximately 0.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 4.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BJUN opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

