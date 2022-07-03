Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BOAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,708,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,721 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 823,185 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

