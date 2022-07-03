BMO Capital Markets Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $80.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.55.

GIS stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

