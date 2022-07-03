Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,900 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

NYSE:BCC traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 374,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.62 dividend. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.30%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

