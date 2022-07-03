Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $177,096.67

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Bounty0x has a market cap of $177,096.67 and $609.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,289.89 or 0.99986685 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

