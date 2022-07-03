Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $100.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.06. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

