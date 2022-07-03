Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $100.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.06. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.46.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.