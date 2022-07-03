Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 413.75 ($5.08).

BRW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.91) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.91) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

BRW stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.26) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 511.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 411.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 527 ($6.47).

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 3,529 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.31), for a total transaction of £18,139.06 ($22,253.78).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.