Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 23,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,419.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 51,702 shares of company stock valued at $62,797 in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 535.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,032 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.92% of Bridgeline Digital worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLIN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,208. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

