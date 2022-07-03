Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175,510 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after acquiring an additional 922,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BMY opened at $76.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
