Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target at $43.78

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.78.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.
Shares of FINGF opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. Finning International has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $32.23.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.
