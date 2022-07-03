Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $555.25

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $555.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,433,862.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,941 shares of company stock worth $4,243,851. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,064,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after buying an additional 310,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $250,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $364.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.27. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $351.21 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

