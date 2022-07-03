Brokerages Set Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Target Price at $171.50

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VWDRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

