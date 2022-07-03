BSCPAD Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.88 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $118,574.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00165777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00695582 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00086435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016321 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

