Bunicorn (BUNI) Hits Market Cap of $76,869.72

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $76,869.72 and $42,099.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00171906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00708028 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00084141 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016312 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

