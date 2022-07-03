Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($32.20) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.19) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,885 ($35.39).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,718 ($33.35) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,363 ($28.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,823.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,843.62. The firm has a market cap of £9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,059.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($38.15), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($188,561.16). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($37.41), for a total transaction of £396,491.96 ($486,433.52).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

