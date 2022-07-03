Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by New Century Advisors LLC

New Century Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after buying an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cameco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,933,000 after purchasing an additional 361,628 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,760,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 784,598 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Cameco stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,213,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

