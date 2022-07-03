Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $40.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.45.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $2,280,274.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,343.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,130.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.