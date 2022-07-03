Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Cfra reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 306.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 853,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $3,962,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

