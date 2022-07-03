Capital (LON:CAPD) PT Raised to GBX 156

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 154 ($1.89) to GBX 156 ($1.91) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.86% from the stock’s previous close.
LON:CAPD opened at GBX 82.60 ($1.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.32). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
About Capital (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.