Capital (LON:CAPD) PT Raised to GBX 156

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 154 ($1.89) to GBX 156 ($1.91) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.86% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:CAPD opened at GBX 82.60 ($1.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.32). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

