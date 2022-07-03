Carbon (SWTH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,214.00

Carbon (SWTH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Carbon has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $1,214.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00171906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00708028 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00084141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016312 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,596,359,246 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.