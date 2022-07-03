Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Down 39.4% in June

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51,289 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 226,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 104,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.