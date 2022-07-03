Carry (CRE) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

Carry (CRE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Carry has a total market cap of $38.98 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00053172 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011642 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.