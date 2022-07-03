Castweet (CTT) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Castweet (CTT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Castweet has a market capitalization of $45,804.81 and $641.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00297879 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00033326 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000312 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

