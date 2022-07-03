Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
CLSN opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $18.75.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.