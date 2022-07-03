Centrifuge (CFG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $201,857.00

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $74.05 million and approximately $201,857.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00167486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00708196 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00084854 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 284,927,398 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.