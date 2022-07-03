Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Purchased by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Cerus makes up 1.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.19% of Cerus worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $285,528.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,535.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

