CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$126.09.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$130.00 target price on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$102.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. CGI has a 1-year low of C$95.45 and a 1-year high of C$116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$103.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$104.74.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

