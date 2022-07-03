Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SLDP stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

In other Solid Power news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 457,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $2,856,743.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,246,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,042,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at $21,457,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $19,254,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $13,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth about $13,110,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth about $5,681,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

