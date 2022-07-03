Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises about 0.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CQP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 207,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,975. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

