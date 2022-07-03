China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CGA stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

