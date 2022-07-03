China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 3,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,084. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

