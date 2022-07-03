China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.