Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 0.5% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.33% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $145,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,306.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,336.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,473.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

