Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.45.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

