Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cigna by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,128,528 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

Cigna stock opened at $268.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.38.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.