Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,830 shares of company stock worth $36,128,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $4.51 on Friday, reaching $268.03. 1,302,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,486. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.38. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

