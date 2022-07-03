Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cintas were worth $74,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,405,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.22.

CTAS stock opened at $376.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.47. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.