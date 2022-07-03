Civilization (CIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.87 Million

Civilization (CIV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Civilization coin can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $176,981.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civilization has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

About Civilization

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

