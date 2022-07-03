CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) by 251.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CKX remained flat at $$11.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033. CKX Lands has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CKX Lands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

