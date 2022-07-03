Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Claris Advisors LLC MO reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.2% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 78,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,216,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 258.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.92 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

